Klopp: ‘Ongoing contract talks with Juve target’
17 March at 22:40Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has released a transfer update on Juventus target Emre Can who is a transfer target of Juventus.
The Germany midfielder’s contract runs until 2018 but the player is said not to be willing to put pen to paper on a contract extension. Klopp has confirmed that negotiations are ongoing and denied that the player is not happy anymore at Anfield.
“And until the final year starts there are no problems, absolutely no problems. Completely good talks have been held with a lot of other players, and if there is something to say about it we will be the first.”
“Emre likes to be here. We really like him as a person and as a player. So there are talks, there is nothing else to say.”
Juventus, however, are said to be on very good terms with the player’s agent Reza Fazeli who represents both Can and Mahmoud Dahoud who is a common transfer target of Juventus and Liverpool.
Go to comments