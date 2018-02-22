Klopp responds to Salah-Messi comparisons

Jurgen Klopp agreed with suggestions Mohamed Salah could soon be considered one of the best players in the world, but the Liverpool manager feels comparisons with Lionel Messi will not help the forward.



Salah scored four times in the 5-0 win over Watford at Anfield on Saturday, taking his tally to 27 Premier League goals in a prolific first season at Merseyside.



Yes, I think Mo is on the way," he said.



"That's good. I don't think Mo wants or anybody wants to be compared with Lionel Messi.



"He [Messi] is the one that is doing what he is doing for 20 years it feels like. The last player that I know who had that influence on a team performance was Diego Maradona I think, another Argentine guy.



"Mo is on a fantastic way, that's for sure. But how it always is in life, if you have the skills, then you have to show it, constantly. And his consistency is very good for us, he helps us a lot. The boys love playing together with him."