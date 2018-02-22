Klopp on fan safety: “First of all I don’t think that fans listen more to us. We all have the same opinion, it’s a football game and the fight is only on the pitch. That’s clear, it was always like this and it should only be like this.



“I really hope that tomorrow all the people can walk to the stadium and look forward to a fantastic, intense and very important football game. I really hope that will be possible.”

On the occasion: “Very big occasion! It’s great to be here, it’s great that the boys gave us the opportunity to be here with all the things they did during their Champions League campaign. We deserve to be here. We are here to fight for our dreams, that’s how it is.



“We want to go to the final. We are still 5-2 up and meanwhile, people think Roma ‘only’ need to win 3-0, but that’s quite a result. There’s a football game to play and I’m really looking forward to it. You want to play for the big stakes.”



On the game: “I really think it’s fantastic, the specific story of Liverpool in Rome, but I don’t think anyone here thinks it helps a lot. Creating history happens not because you say it beforehand, we don’t have to make the game bigger than it is. We have to do what our boys are best at.”

On goals: “That’s the nature of the game, it can turn at any minute. You have to be brave, we need to play football and use their situation much more than they can use that. If you have to win against us, you need to take a risk and if we concentrate, we can make it difficult.



“We could have scored seven or so last week, it’s not disrespectful. Sadio Mane could have scored twice, Mo Salah had other chances. It’s not decided, we know that can happen and in the game, we need to show that.”



On Salah: “He’s matured, he’s got the confidence here. Each striker doesn’t start as the goal-getter, he needs to make his own experiences and that’s what Mo did."



On Stadio Olimpico: “I’ve never played here, we will see tomorrow. We are not Chelsea, we are not Barcelona. We won 7-0 against Moscow at Anfield, what does that mean? Nothing. If Rome wins 3-0 or higher than congratulations, go to the final, that’s the sport.



“We’re in a much better situation than I would have thought before the game, that’s the truth. It’s not perfect. Whatever I say, we still have to play, and I really like that fact. After all the things we’ve talked about, we still have a game.”