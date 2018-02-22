Klopp reveals Juventus and Real Madrid target could yet stay at Liverpool
30 March at 17:40While speaking to the media on the eve of his side’s Premier League match against Crystal Palace, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp discussed the ongoing speculation about Emre Can’s future, with the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid interested in signing him on a free transfer this summer. Here is what he had to say:
“We are in talks with him. Everything is still open and nothing has been decided. Everything is going well, apart from the fact his contract has not been renewed, but it’s not a problem. Let’s see.”
The former Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen man previously gave his word to Juventus directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici, but has not yet put pen to paper on the deal they offered him. Indeed, he asked for extra time to weigh up his options before committing to anything.
Remaining at LFC does of course remain a possibility, though La Liga giants Real Madrid are also monitoring his situation with a view to making a late push to secure his services.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
