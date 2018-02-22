Klopp reveals Liverpool's UCL ambitions after advancing

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool "belong" in the latter stages of the Champions League as they reached the quarterfinals of the competition for the first time since 2009.



Speaking at his postmatch news conference, Klopp admitted reaching the quarterfinals was an achievement in itself, but insists Liverpool will not rest on their laurels in Europe.



"I don't want to make it smaller than it is, but on the other side, I don't want to make it bigger than it is," Klopp said. "I think this year we belong there, to be honest. It should not be a surprise.



"The next round will be very difficult -- I think that's clear. There are a lot of good teams, seven very good teams involved. Maybe four of them are from England. It doesn't make it easier, to be honest.



"I think we will have a chance, for sure, to go to the semis and that's, of course, the target. But take it step by step, it's cool -- absolutely.



"I don't think it's early [for us]. This year is the first opportunity we had to do it and now we are in."