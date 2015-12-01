Klopp reveals why Coutinho left Liverpool

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp held a press conference ahead of Sunday's Premier league clash at home at Anfield against Manchester City where he was asked about why Philippe Coutinho decided to leave the club and join FC Barcelona.



The former Borussia Dortmund manager underlined that the club had "done everything in their power to convince Phil to stay" but that the former Inter player had always "dreamed of playing for Barcelona."



Below you can see the Liverpool manager's entire statement of Coutinho.





