Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has ruled out summer move for England goalkeeper Joe Hart. The 30-year-old custodian is expected to return to the Premier League next season after a year on-loan at Serie A side Torino. His parent club, Manchester City, are expected to put him up for sale with Pep Guardiola still not convinced he is the right man between the posts at The Etihad Stadium.



The Merseyside club has been heavily linked but speaking ahead of the weekend’s Premier League action against Crystal Palace, Klopp stated that; “We have a goalkeeper playing a brilliant season at Huddersfield [Danny Ward]," said Klopp. "There is competition here already. He’s [Hart] a fantastic goalkeeper but we have highest quality goalkeepers."



When he was pushed further on the subject, Klopp replied; “Not at the moment and not in the future."