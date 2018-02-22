"No coach in the world is bigger than any club. Generally, the club is always bigger. Jurgen isn't too big for Bayern Munich and Bayern Munich isn't too big for him.



"He definitely could do a very good job there. Bayern and Klopp would be a good fit, but it isn't something that is an option at the moment."

Jurgen Klopp's agent has opened up the possibility of a return to Germany for the current Liverpool boss in an interview with ESPN. Klopp joined Liverpool in the October of 2015 following a resignation from Borussia Dortmund in 2015 itself. Since joining the Anfield based side, the German has guided Liverpool to one Europa League final and finishes at eighth and fourth in the Premier League. The Reds are currently third in the Premier League, having played a game more than fourth-placed Tottenham.Klopp's agent Marc Kosicke was recently talking to ESPN about a possible return for Klopp to Germany. He defined Klopp as being 'the right man' for the Bayern Munich job. He said: