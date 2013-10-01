Jurgen Klopp is not sure whether Mo Salah will be able to play in Liverpool’s next game.

They play against Burnley on New Year’s Day, and then have the derby with Everton the following Friday.

The Egyptian scored a fantastic brace to help Liverpool earn a comeback win against Leicester City, but he limped off.

The former Roma player has netted an amazing 23 goals in all competitions this season.

“I don’t know exactly at the moment but he was limping,” Klopp said of the Egyptian.

“That’s never a good sign to be honest.

“We have to see what his problem was. We will see what he can do for the next game.”

Then again, the German was optimistic about his man’s chances of keeping up his scoring streak:

"But Mo can keep that standard for sure. It's not just about scoring only, it's about other situations. He is so important for us.

"He knows and I know he could not score without support of the other boys. But yes I think he can keep the standard."