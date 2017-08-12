Klopp seems to confirm that Coutinho is set to depart
12 August at 17:50Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has seemed to confirm that star attacker Philippe Coutinho is set to depart the club to Barcelona, according to the Metro.
The Brazil international has been linked with a move away to the Nou Camp for several weeks now, and even reported on Friday that he had handed in a transfer request to Liverpool – but the Merseyside club are adamant that they won’t sell him for any price.
Following Liverpool’s opening Premier League fixture with Watford, where they drew 3-3 thanks to a late goal in stoppage time, an unhappy Klopp said, “‘I have to accept decisions from owners (on transfers). Sometimes players. That is how it is,’ Klopp said after the match.
The German would rather Coutinho stay with the side, despite reports that the player is unsettled with the way in which he is played on the pitch.
Barcelona would have to spend over the £100m mark for their man, after a £90m bid was reportedly rejected.
