Klopp sends message to Liverpool fans ahead of Roma trip

Jurgen Klopp talked to media today and, of course, the German manager shared his thoughts on what happened on Tuesday night before the kick-off of Liverpool-Roma.



​Reds’ fan John Cox was attacked by a group of Roma supporters a few meters away from the entrance gate of Anfield Road’s Klopp. The Irish Liverpool fan is not in hospital, fighting for his life. Two Roma fans have been arrested in relation to Cox's attack.



​Klopp talked about his feeling after Tuesday night and sent a message to Liverpool fans who will be travelling to Rome next week:



“The game of Tuesday night showed the beauty of the game, during the game. And showed the most negative face before the game. It’s difficult to describe in English what I thought when I heard what happened. Something like that should have never happened and should not happen in the future. We all have to do everything that things like that do not happen anymore.”



