Klopp sparks transfer rumours by praising Juve, Napoli summer target

Ajax starlet Kasper Dolberg is one of the most interesting striker in Europe as the Dutchman has already netted 13 goals in 34 appearances with the Lancers imposing himself as one of the most promising hit-men of the European football panorata.



A host of top European clubs are being linked with welcoming the player’s services, including Juventus and Napoli. The partenopei are said to be closely monitoring the 19-year-old starlet who is replacing Napoli’s new striker Arkadiusz Milik who swapped the Amsterdam ArenA hierarchy with the Serie A giants last summer.



Liverpool, however, have also joined the race to sign the prolific striker with Jurgen Klopp who has praised the 19-year-old and saying that he’s worked very well with Dutch footballers.



“Of course I know him”, the Liverpool boss told Ekstra Bladet.



“He’s a special footballer who plays for a big club like Ajax, he can’t be ignored. He’s an amazing player and I’ve always been on very good terms with every Dutch footballer I’ve been working with in the past.”

