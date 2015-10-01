Klopp speaks of Liverpool exit ahead of Arsenal clash

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said he does not plan to match the long reigns enjoyed by Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger and could even walk away if he wins a major trophy.



Klopp, 50, took charge at Liverpool in 2015 after having previously managed both Mainz and Borussia Dortmund for seven years.



He has previously suggested he would be happy if Liverpool were to be his final club, but he played down the notion that he could stay on as long as Ferguson, who managed Manchester United from 1986 to 2013, or Wenger, who has been in charge at Arsenal since 1996.



Speaking before Arsenal-Liverpool, the German said, “Stay here 20 years? Don't know, don't know. So far, after seven years, I've felt maybe I should move on.”



“A few weeks ago, I saw a statistic for the longest-serving coaches in the Bundesliga and I'm the record coach of two clubs -- Mainz and Dortmund.”



“As long as it works really, really well, I will carry on. That means as long as there is space for improvement because even if you win something, which everyone here is desperately waiting for, it could be the moment I say, 'OK, but now we have to leave’.”