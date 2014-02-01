Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp looks to have resigned himself to the fact that he will lose Brazilian play-maker Philippe Coutinho in the current transfer window. The 25-year-old handed in a transfer request on Friday amid speculation that he is about to make a move to Barcelona.



According to reports in the UK this morning however, the German tactician has already decided on who he wants to replace the Brazilian this season with The Mirror claiming that Napoli midfielder Lorenzo Insigne top of the wish-list.



The 26-year-old Italian international recently signed a new long-term deal with his hometown club and although it’s understood that the Serie A side have blocked any potential move, Klopp is ready to try to tempt them with the £100M the Merseysiders are set to receive from any Coutinho exit.

