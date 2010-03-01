Klopp warned as Napoli consider bid for Liverpool target
10 January at 17:05Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is looking to strengthen Maurizio Sarri’s attack during this month’s transfer window, and has set his sights on several interesting players.
The Partenopei have been linked with Bologna’s Simone Verdi, who seems likely to resist a move to Naples due to fears over a lack of game time. Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu is also on their radar, with the Spaniard set to leave Camp Nou following the arrival of Philippe Coutinho.
Meanwhile, the Serie A leaders have been credited with an interest in signing Ajax striker Kasper Dolberg. However, the Dane is also wanted by Premier League side Liverpool, whose manager Jürgen Klopp spoke about the 20-year-old Dane in glowing terms: “How can anyone not know him? A great player like that, who plays for a big club like Ajax, cannot be ignored. He’s a fantastic player. I’ve always had a great relationship with the Danish players I’ve coached in the past.”
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments