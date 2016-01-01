Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned Serie A giants Juventus about a possible move for Reds’ midfielder Emre Can.

Emre Can, 22, has a contract at Liverpool that will expire at the end of the current season, at the end of which the German would be free to discuss terms with any club in January and later seal a free transfer to the club next summer.

Juventus have been linked with Can strongly in the past, but Jurgen Klopp warned the Turin based outfit during his pre-match press conference ahead of the game against Liverpool. The former Borussia Dortmund boss said:

Klopp was also asked about how his side’s comeback could be like following their thrilling 3-3 draw against Sevilla in the Champions League, as they let a three goal lead slip in the second half. Klopp said: “Last year everything worked well, they did not need so many opportunities to win, but it's difficult to play the same way when you've lost some players.



"In Seville, we made mistakes and we have been passive, but tomorrow will be a different game. You play at

"We want to keep him, he could sign the renewal even in May. He is at an attractive club already.”Anfield with a special atmosphere and that will surely help. "Kaustubh Pandey