“I’m proud of my son,” is how Patrick Kluivert reacted to Justin’s full international debut for Holland last night as he entered the field for the final 12 minutes against Portugal.



24 years after his father made his international bow, Kluivert Junior is set to take the football world by storm and the 18-year-old, another of the players under the stewardship of super-agent Mino Raiola, is wanted by two of Europe’s heavyweight clubs.



Kluivert has just over a year left on his contract with Ajax, where, like his father, he has risen to stardom through the youth ranks. Now it’s reported, that both Manchester United and Barcelona are keeping a keen eye on his development, with both believed to be ready to make a summer move to secure his services.



Playing naturally as a left winger but also adept at moving out to the right hand side, Kluivert has scored seven times in his 24 Eredivisie games this season and this summer may be the right time to take the next step in his career.



What is certain however is that the future looks bright for the youngster stepping into his father shoes in top-flight football.