Patrick Kluivert has made a stunning comparison, saying that Mo Salah can become one of the world’s best players.

The Dutchman, who was sporting director at Paris Saint-Germain last season, said that the Egyptian “was the new Lionel Messi.”

The former Roma man cost Liverpool

45 million, and has repaid them with 43 goals in all competitions, helping the Giallorossi make their way to the Champions League final.

Tweeting online, however, the Dutchman wasn’t just handing Salah the prize, but claiming that he needed to keep it up if he wanted to get to that level.

“People do we agree that @MoSalah is the new Leo Messi ? He needs to do what he is doing now year after year of course but the beauty of football what he is showing at the moment is so amazing. Let’s have a look this evening what he will bring on the pitch #ilovethisplayer.”