Koeman reveals Everton striker came close to leaving Everton in January

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has revealed that Aroune Kone came close to leaving the Toffees in the winter transfer window with the Ivorian star who was inches away from joining Crystal Palace. The 33-year-old striker has been struggling with game time so far this season having only played six appearances in all competitions.



"Everybody knows that there was interest for Arouna but finally no deal”, Koeman said.



"I don't know enough about the situation, what I heard from the board was that there was interest from different clubs, Crystal Palace one of them, but there was no deal and I’m happy he's an Everton player.”



​Kone joined Everton from Wigan for just € 7 million in summer 2013 but has always played a bit part at the Goodison Park having only scored 10 goals in 59 appearances with the Toffees. Everton failed to reach an agreement with Crystal Palace and the player will be staying in the Blue side of Liverpool until the end of the season.

