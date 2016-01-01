It appears that Everton fans haven’t got a lot to fear from Barcelona.

Recent reports indicated that Ronald Koeman was being poached by the Catalan club, but the Dutchman was dismissive.

“It's different now to what it was five or six years ago,

“When I was coaching in Holland my name was also linked to Barcelona."

Koeman has been linked with the Liga pretenders ever since Barca were hammered 4-0 in Champions League action by PSG.

This would explain why the former Barcelona player only committed his immediate future.

“At the moment I'm not thinking about different clubs because I signed a contract with Everton. In football it's difficult. Today there's sunshine but tomorrow it could rain.

“I signed a project with Everton and it's a project. I'd like to stay and that's what I can tell you today but nothing else."