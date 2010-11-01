Kompany: Man City’s time is now

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany says they don't have an inferiority complex in Europe but admits they have underperformed in the Champions League.



City have only gone beyond the round-of-16 of the competition once -- in 2015 when they were beaten by Real Madrid. They were beaten by Barcelona in both 2013 and 2014 -- losing each of the four legs -- while last season they were knocked out by Ligue 1 side Monaco on away goals rule.



Pep Guardiola side have been handed a kinder draw in the round-of-16 this year against Swiss champions Basel, and Kompany says they can be successful if they continue to improve.



"I wouldn't call it an inferiority complex but a lack of experience for sure," Kompany told a news conference. "We've been caught out a few times on occasions when we shouldn't have but I think things have changed now. If there is a year, if there is a time, if there is a moment when the club is ready to feel at home in the competition, then it's now.”



"I'm not going to say it's a matter of time because some teams never win it, but if every year we are going to go with the same confidence, then if not this year or the year after that, but eventually we'll get there. I'm sure of it."



City go into the tie chasing an unprecedented quadruple with the team already 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League, in the final of the Carabao Cup and competing in the FA Cup as well as the Champions League.

