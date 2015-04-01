Kondogbia: former Liverpool and Arsenal target fails to show up for Inter training
11 August at 15:15Inter star Geoffrey Kondogia did now show up for today’s training session at Appiano Gentile, according to several reports.
The France International wants to leave the San Siro and join Valencia but there is still no agreement between the two clubs and the player is apparently forcing for a move to the Mestalla.
Inter are of course furious for Kondogbia’s attitude and the nerazzurri are surely going to take action against the former Monaco star who had been previously linked with move to Arsenal and Liverpool.
Kondogbia failed to justify his € 40 million price-tag during his two-year spell at the San Siro. Although Luciano Spalletti is not open to sell him, the Italian tactician does not want to do without the French player who, however, seems to be the opposite direction.
Inter want to sell Kondogbia for at least € 30 million and are also open to sell the player on loan with obligation to buy.
Liverpool and Arsenal had been previously linked with signing the 24-year-old who, however, is only wanted by Valencia at the moment as there are no fresh reports talking about an interest of the Premier League duo.
