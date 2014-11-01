Kondogbia: 'I want to stay at Inter. OM interest? They are false rumors....'

After winning back a starting spot in Inter's formation, Geoffrey Kondogbia spoke about his future in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport and Canal Plus, here is what he had to say on the matter: " Will I be going back to the Ligue 1? For now no, it isn't one of my priorities. I am an Inter player and I want to stay here. OM ? There are a lot of false rumors out there, I have never been contacted by a Ligue 1 side. Like I have already said, at the moment I am not interested in returning to the French league. Monaco? They are a great squad and I still have a lot of friends there".



"Pogba? " We are good friends but we are very different as we have two different types of personalities. He is one of the best midfielders out there. My big money more to Inter? I think that the agents will always try to drive up the prices, that's part of the game. National team? It remains one of my objectives and I really wanted to be part of the Euro 2016 team but that's why I want to keep working hard. I have to do well at Inter to gain visibility".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)