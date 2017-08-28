Kondogibia: ‘I didn’t know Messi plays for Real Madrid’
28 August at 16:01Former Inter star Kondogbia claimed the spotlight at the Bernabeu yesterday night as he scored one of Valencia’s goals against Real Madrid. The Merengues managed to rack up a 2-2 draw thanks to a late equalizer by Marco Asensio but the performance of Zinedine Zidane’s men was not as good as expected.
Real Madrid’s brightest star Cristiano Ronaldo, however, was not part of the game and that may have helped Valencia to accomplish their feats.
Kondogbia, who has just joined Inter from Valencia, was asked his thoughts on the game after the final whistle and one of his responses was quite remarkable.
According to Mundo Deportivo a journalist talked to Kondogbia in the mixed zone while the Frenchman was walking towards the team bus.
“What do you think of the absence of the best player in the world?”, the journalist asked.
“I did not know Messi plays for Real Madrid”, the former Inter star responded waling away from the mixed zone.
