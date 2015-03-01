Koulibaly' agent: 'With a president like this it is hard to say if he will stay with Napoli'

Kalidou Koulibaly renewed his deal with Napoli till 2021 but his future still is in doubt as many big EPL clubs like him very much so. His agent Bruno Satin did not want to confirm the player's future as he spoke to TMW, here is what he had to say: " The player is very relaxed, I saw him after the game. At the moment, we don't want to talk about his future but with a president like this who has a lot to say, it is difficult for us to affirm at a 100% that he will be staying at Napoli next season ".



ON THE FINAL PART OF THE SEASON - " Koulibaly is sad because of Napoli's elimination but he is now looking forward towards the final part of the season. There will be a big game coming up in the Coppa Italia soon. He wants to finish the season on a high even if it will be almost impossible to suprass Juventus for the league title".



Napoli and Juventus will soon face each-other in the return leg of the Coppa Italia. Juve are currently first in the Serie A tables as they are looking to win a 6th straight consecutive league title.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)



