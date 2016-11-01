Koulibaly: Chelsea target ‘happy’ at Napoli says agent

The agent of Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly has released an interview with Radio Kiss Kiss to talk about the future of his client who was heavily linked with joining Chelsea in the previous transfer window. The France-born Senegal defender has decided to play for Senegal national team and will miss the next month of action with his club to play in the Africa Cup of nations.



The player’s agent has claimed that Koulibaly has an excellent relationship with Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri and that he’s now happy at Napoli.



“A player like Koulibaly would have been very useful for France national team, but he’s happy to have picked Senegal. He feels important there. His objective at the moment is to progress as much as possible in the Africa cup of nations, it’s a really important competition for him.”



“He’s on very good terms with Maurizio Sarri. The manager believes in him and Koulibaly is improving day by day and, in my opinion, has still room for improvement.”

