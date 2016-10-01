Koulibaly: former Chelsea target ‘ready to stay at Napoli forever’
18 January at 09:15Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly had been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea in the past. Speculations regarding a possible move to Stamford Bridge emerged both in summer 2016 and 2017 but Napoli refused to sell the player who is now regarded as one of the best defenders in Italy and in Europe.
The Senegal International has released an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport revealing that he is so happy at Napoli he would sign a contract for life with the partenopei.
“If the contract is good I’d have no problem in doing it”, Koulibaly said. “I want to stay at Napoli because I love the city and everybody loves me. I want to give something in return, I want to win the Scudetto for them.”
“Sarri has really helped me. ‘Listen to me and you will become a champion’ he told me in his first year at Napoli. Things were not going well for me here before his arrival but the game against Bruges did change my career.”
“We want to battle it out for the Scudetto. We’ll do everything we can to win it. We want to end the dominion of the bianconeri. We deserve to be table leaders, we are showing that we can win playing a well.”
