Koulibaly reveals what he told Mertens after stunning lob goal
21 September at 16:22Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly talked to Premium Sport after the partenopei 4-1 away win against Lazio.
Murizio Sarri’s side are now the Serie A leaders alongside Juventus.
“It was important to win tonight!, Koulibaly said.
“It was a hard examp but we passed it brilliantly, we are very happy for the three points.”
Koulibaly, a former Chelsea target, did praise Dries Mertens and revealed the first thing he told his teammates after seeing him score that stunning lob goal.
“Not everybody score these kind of goals, it’s normal for him. He is a top-class footballer and he proved it once again. I told him he is crazy when were celebrating his goals. No defender can avoid this kind of goal, it’s a masterpiece , when he turned around I thought he would have crossed the ball but when I saw he went for the goal I started to run towards him.”
