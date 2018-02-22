"We knew it would be a very difficult game, but we did everything to win it, so today we have to be very happy with ourselves. The city has given us in these last days, this has helped us a lot. We wanted to thank the fans and the best way of doing it is, of course, a win against Juventus, a strong side, which Napoli has proven to be today."

Napoli

are

now just one point behind Juventus in the standings, keeping their dream of winning the scudetto well alive. Koulibaly stated that they 'have always believed in the Scudetto'.