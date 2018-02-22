Koulibaly: "Scudetto? We have always believed in it"
22 April at 23:04
Kalidou Koulibaly spoke to Premium Sport after scoring the winner against Juventus in the 90th minute.
Napoli are now just one point behind Juventus in the standings, keeping their dream of winning the scudetto well alive. Koulibaly stated that they 'have always believed in the Scudetto'.
"Scudetto? We have always believed in it, there are still matches left of the season and we want to win them all, then we will see what this leads to. We believe in our football."
