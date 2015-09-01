Officially, the new Milan has been at work for just ten days. But already in the previous months Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli have started to work from Rossoneri leaders, watching so many games around the whole of Europe. Borussia Monchengladbach was often the team viewed by Milan directors. First Mahmoud Dahoud, then with Borussia Dortmund, also Cristoph Kramer, as stated by the German to the Gazzetta dello Sport: "It's curious that they often come for me from the Serie A. After Napoli and Juventus now also the Rossoneri...I came to know that they have asked for information that they can evaluate, but honestly there is no real negotiation. They tell me they came to see me playing in Florence when I was there with Borussia."

REMARKS ON THE ROSSONERI- "Milan and Berlusconi are a everything in one, and in my memories I'm just one. Milan is not easy to imagine without Berlusconi, it's a bit like Ferguson at Manchester United and Wenger at Arsenal, who have written important and glorious chapters through their respective societies. With the sale of clubs in modern football, they must immediately get results and be successful. There is a lot of rush on everyone and there is no patience. I do not know why Berlusconi would sell the company. But if he did, obviously he was convinced. Other Germans with the Milan shirt? I do not remember to be honest. My first football memories are linked to the 1998 World Cup. Foreign championships are obviously successive. They have worn the shirt, and with Milan they also won, but I do not remember them in the Rossoneri. I can not but forget Milan's Pirlo, Seedorf and Cafu: that was a crazy team. Unsure whether to buy me or Dahoud? Dahoud, without any shadow of doubt. He is very strong, he is younger than me, and I have recently been injured a bit too often."