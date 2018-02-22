The recent Manchester City addition was discuss his side’s situation and win over former employers Tottenham (3-1) at Wembley on English radio.

“I hope we can go as far as we can go, but we need to be realistic,” the full-back said.

“To win the World Cup is going to be a miracle, but we have got the players to do it. A lot of us play in probably the best league in the world.”

A big issue for the full-back? The Three Lions’ lack of experience.

“We’ve got the players to do it, but have we got the experience going further along in competitions? No we haven’t. Not in recent years.

“We need to be realistic. There are a lot of good teams out there and our record in tournaments has not been fantastic.

“We’ve had a lot of conversations inside the camp - England haven’t won a knockout game for God knows how many years, so for us to go there and win a knockout game, that would be a step in the right direction.”