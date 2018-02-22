Kyle Walker had some nice things to say about Tottenham after defeating them with Manchester City.

The former North Londoner moved to Greater Manchester this summer for over

65 million.

​Speaking about why he left Tottenham, the full-back said that “

The Citizens’ 3-1 win was, combined with rivals United losing at home to West Brom, enough to put the Sky Blues over the line, enabling them to win their third Premier League title.

​Walker said he would support his team in the FA Cup, however:

“(Tottenham have) got Manchester United in the semi-finals of the FA Cup, which is a big trophy for them.”

“So, please God, they go and win it because their lads deserve it. Every single one of them works hard every day. Not just the lads but the coaching staff as well.

“For them to do that when it was a season when they were getting a lot of ifs and buts about Wembley would be very good for them.”

because it was a time in my career that I needed to move on, and luckily it’s worked out.”