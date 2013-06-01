Kylian Mbappe: Arsenal, Real Madrid and Man Utd target admits he will leave Monaco

Monaco star Kylian Mbappe has released interviews with Repubblica and Il Corriere della Sera ahead of the Monegasques’ Champions League semi-finals against Juventus.



“Juventus are an amazing club, everybody knows their history and they are a great team, they proved it eliminating Barcelona. We are a good team too and we have great qualities. We’ll do our best to reach the final”, the Frenchman told Il Corriere della Sera.



“I’ve done nothing extraordinary”, he told Repubblica.



“Scoring 60 goals would be extraordinary, but managing 14 in the Ligue1 is not. Buffon and Totti are two legends and my parents taught me to be an educate person who should always learn from people with more experience than me. I’d like to win the Ballon d’Or, the Champions League and be a regular starter for France. I’d like to leave a mark with Monaco before I leave. I am only focused on this season. If the mind works well then anything can happen and this amazing season of Monaco proves it.”



​Mbappé has been linked with moves to the best European clubs but Real Madrid, Manchester United and Arsenal are believed to be the most interested clubs at the moment.

