Kylian Mbappé hands in transfer request amid Real Madrid & Barcelona links
03 August at 11:11Monaco star Kylian Mbappé is reported to have handed in a transfer request at his current club. According to L’Equipe, the French starlet has taken a decision over his future and has asked the Ligue 1 giants to leave this summer.
Mbappé is being linked with moves to Arsenal, Real Madrid and Barcelona but the La Liga giants are reportedly leading the race to sign the talented 18-year-old this summer.
The French striker attracted the interest of the best European clubs last season scoring 24 goals in all competitions and leading his club to the Ligue 1 title, the Champions League semi-finals and the French cup final.
Previous reports in Spain claimed Real Madrid had reached an agreement with Monaco, but the Ligue 1 champions denied that an economic agreement between the two parties had been found.
According to L’Equipe, talks between Barcelona and the player’s entourage have already taken place with the Frenchman who is the chosen one to replace Neymar at the Camp Nou.
Go to comments