Arsenal and Juventus hoping for their clubs to sign Blaise Matuidi will be both encourage and preoccupied by l’Equipe’s lastest scoop.

The French football daily confirmed that this summer’s move to Juventus fell through because PSG director of sport Patrick Kluivert didn’t turn up to a summit with agent Mino Raiola!

“Raiola wants nothing to do with PSG’s sporting director,” they write, “which is a problem when it comes to negotiating the extension of Matuidi’s contract”

Specifically, Kluivert is reported to have agreed to sell Blaise Matuidi to Juventus

Problem is, the Dutchman never showed up.

Matuidi recently revealed that there were talks over a move to Turin.

“There was interest,” he told the

“Honestly, I hesitated at one point.

“I wanted to know what the coaching situation was, since PSG had made a change.

“As soon as I spoke with him [Unai Emery], it was pretty clear. We had to handle certain things with the owners”.

Does Kluivert’s flaking have something to do with PSG’s hostility towards Juventus for having nabbed Kingsley Coman from under their noses back in 2014?