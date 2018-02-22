As revealed first by ESPN FC yesterday lunchtime, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is off to MLS, and LA Galaxy. pic.twitter.com/UBWaKV98P0 — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) March 23, 2018

LA Galaxy have confirmed the signing of Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic from Premier League giants Manchester United in an advertisement published in LA Times.The 36-year-old Swedish forward joined Manchester United on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2016. He won three titles with the Red Devils last season and saw his playing time get get short because of a knee injury that he suffered last season. The last time he featured for Jose Mourinho was on Boxing Day against Burnley.Manchester United announced that Zlatan has been released after his contract at the club was terminated mutually last season. In the Friday edtion of the Los Angeles Times, an advert of Ibrahimovic in a LA Galaxy shirt was published.The front page of the newspaper carried a message from the former Inter Milan, Juventus and AC Milan superstar. On a grey background, it said: "Dear Los Angeles, You're Welcome."Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)