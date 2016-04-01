In a prelude to what will be the 2017 Copa del Rey Final, Alaves welcome Barcelona to the Estadio Mendizorrotza this afternoon. Both teams booked their places in the end of season showpiece in midweek with today’s hosts reaching the final for the first time in their history.



Luis Enrique’s Barca team also have a tricky test coming up on Tuesday night in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain but that will have to be put to the back of their minds with vital league points at stake.