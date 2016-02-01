Real Madrid once again have the destiny of the Spanish league title in their own hands after they beat Real Betis last weekend and rivals Barcelona slipped up at Deportivo La Coruna. Coach Zinedine Zidane will now want his players to show their steel and resolve as they head to Bilbao to face Athletic in what is sure to be a volatile atmosphere at the San Mames.



With the Champions League on-hold for a few weeks and with the international break coming up after this weekend’s fixtures, Zidane will want his club to press home their advantage.



