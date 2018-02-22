La Liga: Barcelona-Girona |Confirmed lineups

Barcelona are set to take on Girona tonight in la Liga as this should be a one sided affair. You can follow this game with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- The reverse fixture this season was the first meeting between these two teams in La Liga, with Barcelona winning 3-0 at Montivili.

- Barcelona are unbeaten in their 19 Catalonian league derbies played since February 21 2009 (1-2 at Camp Nou against Espanyol, W15 D4 since).

- Barcelona (P31 W26 D5) have equaled their best unbeaten run in their La Liga history (P31 W27 D4 under Pep Guardiola in April 2011).

- After six away unbeatean games in La Liga (W3 D3), Girona have suffered back-to-back defeats on the road. They’ve never lost three consecutive away games in the top flight.

- Only one of Barcelona’s last 13 goals in La Liga was scored in the first half of their games, (Luis Suarez versus Eibar).

- Girona have conceded a league-high 20% of their goals in the first 15 minutes this season (6/30).

- Of the current La Liga teams, Girona are the only team Lionel Messi is yet to score against.

- Luis Suárez (five), Lionel Messi (three) and Paulinho (three) have scored Barcelona’s last 11 league goals at Camp Nou.

- Álex Granell provided two assists in his last appearance in La Liga against Leganes; becoming the first Girona player to do so in the top-flight.

- Stuani has now scored 13 La Liga goals this term; the most he has ever recorded in a single La Liga season.



LIVE COMMENTARY:

