Real Madrid head to Galicia this evening, knowing that a win against Celta Vigo will put them in the driving seat in the race for the Spanish league title. This is Zinedine Zidane’s side’s game in hand on rivals Barcelona and victory would leave them needing just a point at Malaga on Sunday to secure the crown.



Celta have nothing to play for but pride but when Real Madrid come to visit it’s always a game that the hosts want to win.