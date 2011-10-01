After the unforgettable scenes in the Camp Nou last week after their great escape in the Champions League, it’s back to league action for Barcelona this afternoon as they travel to Galicia to face Deportivo La Coruna.



Luis Enrique’s men will be anxious to put more daylight between themselves and bitter rivals Real Madrid in what has become a thrilling race for the title in Spain. Deportivo are fighting for the lives towards the bottom of the standings as they look to preserve their top-flight status.