No longer leading the their domestic league, Real Madrid travel to Eibar this afternoon with a chance to temporarily re-take top-spot from Barcelona. A 3-3 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu against Las Palmas on Wednesday, where they came back from 3-1 down with just five minutes remaining, saw Los Blancos drop to second spot and saw Welsh superstar Gareth Bale received a red card.



Coach Zinedine Zidane will be hoping his side can get back on track this afternoon against a tricky Eibar side who are enjoying their best ever season in Spanish football.