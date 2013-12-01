Barcelona host Eibar at the Camp Nou in their final league game of the season with most of the fans probably more concerned with what’s happening in Malaga.



Luis Enrique sends his team out for the final time before stepping down as coach, knowing the destiny of the league title is out of their hands. If Barcelona win, then they need a huge favour from Malaga who recently beat the Blaugrana, who host Real Madrid at the same time to retain their crown.



