La Liga live: Barcelona-Espanyol 2-0| Confirmed lineups and live commentary

As Getafe beat Leganes yesterday, la liga came into full swing today. Real Madrid had a hard time at the Bernabeu as they were only able to draw Levante 1-1 as Zidane's club threw away two "easy" points. Afterwards, Valencia took on Atletico Madrid as this big game ended in a draw. Barcelona will be facing their rivals Espanyol in the last game of the day in la Liga. This should be a very interesting game as Valverde's club will be looking to take advantage of Real Madrid's slip up. You can watch the game here with us (as well as all of la Liga scores of the day).



Confirmed lineups:



Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Umiti, Alba, Iniesta, Sergio, Rakitic, Suarez, Messi, Deulofeu. Coach: Valverde



Espanyol: P. López; Sánchez, D. López, Hermoso, Aarón; Diop, Fuego, Darder, Piatti; Gerard, Baptistao. Coach: Sanchez Flores.



Follow the updates here thanks to OPTA :