La Liga live: Betis-Real Madrid |Confirmed lineups

Real Madrid will be taking on Betis later on tonight in la Liga. You can follow all of the action with is right here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- After their 1-0 win at Santiago Bernabeu in September 2017, Real Betis could win two games against Real Madrid in the same La Liga season for the first time since 1998/99.

- Betis’ aforementioned win against the Whites ended the longest ever scoring run of any side from the top five European leagues in all competitions (73, recorded by Zinedine Zidane’s side between April 2016 and September 2017).

- Real Madrid have won six of their last nine visits to Benito Villamarin in La Liga (D1 L2), and they have only failed to score in one of their last 17 games there (1-0 in September 2012).

- Betis have only won two of their last seven La Liga home games, failing to keep a clean sheet in all seven (D2 L3).

- Real Madrid have only lost one of their last 19 La Liga away games (2-1 vs Girona at Montivili in October 2017) but they have drawn four of their last five (W1).

- Real Madrid have had more different goalscorers than any other side in La Liga this season (15).

- Cristiano Ronaldo has scored seven goals in the second half of this La Liga season so far, more than any other player.

- Karim Benzema has scored in six of his last seven league games against Betis (six goals).

- Loren Moron has scored in each of his first two La Liga games (three goals). The only player to score in his first three appearances for Betis in the top-flight was Gaston Casas in 2001 (four goals).

- Quique Setien has only lost two of his five managerial games against Real Madrid (W1 D2), avoiding defeat in his last three (W1 D2).



LIVE COMMENTARY:



