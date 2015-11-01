La Liga LIVE: Espanyol-Barcelona 0-2 |Confirmed lineups and LIVE commentary

Espanyol are set to take on rivals FC Barcelona tonight in what should be a great game. Real Madrid won earlier on so this means that they now have a 3 point advantage on Barcelona (with the same amount of games played) . Espanyol come into this one in 9th place in la Liga standings where as Barcelona are second (and with a win, they would equal Real into first). This should be a heated affair as Espanyol would love to cause an upset tonight. Messi has been very hot of late as he will be looking to make the difference tonight against a good Espanyol side. Kick-off is set for 20H45 as you can watch all of the action with us here.



Confirmed starting lineups:



Espanyol: Diego Lopez, David Lopez, Javi Lopez, Reyes, Martin, Fuego, Sanchez, Jurado, Piatti, Caicedo, Moreno .



Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Umiti, Piqué, Alba, Sergi Roberto, Gomes, Rakitic, Busquets, Messi, Suarez, Neymar.



Watch the game LIVE here thanks to OPTA:

