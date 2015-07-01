La Liga LIVE: Osasuna-Real Madrid 1-3 |As it happened ...

Today, there were 4 games scheduled in la Liga as Real Madrid are set to face Osasuna in today's late game of the day. Real Madrid come into this one on a high as they beat Real Socieded by a 3-0 score line last week. With Barcelona's win earlier today, Real Madrid need a win tonight to take back first place in la Liga standings.



Barcelona are two points up on Real Madrid but they do have three extra games played. With a win tonight. Real would take back first place and still have two games in hand on their historic rivals. Osasuna will be looking for points but they are dead last in la Liga so this one should be one sided. Nothing is granted in football and that's why Real Madrid will still need to pay maximum attention to Osasuna. You can watch the game with us here.

Here are both clubs starting formations:



Osasuna: Sirigu, Bonnin, Oier, Vujadinovic, Fuentes, Berenguer, Fausto, Causic, Romero, Riviere, Leon .



Real Madrid: Navas, Danilo, Sergio Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Modric, Casemiro, Isco, Benzema, Ronaldo.



