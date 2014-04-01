La Liga LIVE: Real Madrid-Barcelona 1-1 | Confirmed lineups and Live commentary

El Clasico is back as Real Madrid are set to take on eternal rivals FC Barcelona in what should be a very interesting game. Zidane's club come into this one having a two point lead on FC Barcelona (and they do also have a game in hand) so this game should be crucial for the la Liga title. If Real win, then they will go 5 points up on Luis Enrique's club with a game in hand but if Barcelona come out on top, then they would temporarily leapfrog Real Madrid into first place in la Liga standings. Messi's team are coming off a disappointing loss to Juve in the UCL as they will be looking to do better tonight. Real on the other hand progressed past Bayern Munich in the UCL as they will now face Atletico Madrid.



This will also be an amazing duel between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Argentine forward is leading the goalscoring race as he has scored 30 goals in la liga where as CR7 has 20 goals. Los Blancos have won El Clasico 93 times versus 91 wins for Barca as the other 49 games ended in draws.



Kick-off will start at 20H45



Update 19:35: Gareth Bale will finally start this game for Real Madrid as he will team up with Benzema and Ronaldo up front.



Confirmed Starting lineups:



Real Madrid (4-3-3): Navas; Carvajal, Nacho, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Bale, Benzema, Ronaldo. Coach. Zidane.



Barcellona (4-3-3): ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Piqué, Umtiti, J. Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Messi, L. Suarez, P. Alcacer. Coach. Luis Enrique.



