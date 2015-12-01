La Liga: Real Madrid-Betis 2-1 |As it happened....

Real Madrid are set to take on Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. Barcelona (who were coming off a historic 6-1 comeback in the Champions league against PSG) lost earlier today to Deportivo la Coruna by a 2-1 score which means that Real Madrid can overtake Barcelona into first place in la Liga standings with a win tonight (and they would still have a game in hand on their eternal rival's). On paper, this should be a one sided affair as Real Madrid come onto this one in second place in la Liga standings where as Real Betis come into this one in 14th place.



Zidane's club will be able to count on Cristiano Ronaldo as well as on Alvaro Morata upfront for this clash. Kick-off is set for 20h45 Italy/Spanish time as you can watch the game with us here.



Confirmed starting lineups:



Real Madrid starting XI: Keylor Navas, Carvajal, Nacho, Ramos, Marcelo, Kroos, James, Modric, Isco, Ronaldo, Morata.



Real Betis starting XI: Adan, Piccini, Mandi, Pezzella, Tosca, Durmisi, Brasanac, Ruben Pardo, Ceballos, Castro, Sanabria.



Watch the game LIVE here thanks to OPTA:



