La liga: Real Madrid-Sevilla 4-1 |As it happened...

This season is coming to an end as FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are still tied a top the la Liga standings. Luis Enrique's club have a total of 84 points after 36 games played where as Real Madrid have 84 points too but in 35 games played. This gives Zidane's club a huge advantage as they have their destiny in their hands. Real Madrid will be taking on Sevilla tonight in the big la Liga game of the week-end. As for FC Barcelona, they will be facing Kevin-Prince Boateng's Las Palmas.



Any dropped points can be crucial at this stage for both of these clubs as the tension remains high. Sevilla will come into this game in 4th place in la Liga standings as they will also want to do well. They currently have a 6 point edge on 5th placed Villarreal. Kick-off for all of the la Liga games is set for 20H00 Italy time as you can watch all of the action here on CalcioMercato.com.



Confirmed lineups:



Real Madrid: Keylor, Danilo, Varane, Ramos, Nacho, Asensio, Kroos, Kovacic, James, Ronaldo, Morata​.



Sevilla: Sergio Rico, Pareja, Carrico, Lenglet, Vazquez, Mercado, Kranevitter, Vitolo, N'Zonzi, Jovetic, Correa​.



Live commentary via OPTA:

